Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SOT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cormark lowered Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.44.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Slate Asset Management LP bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $42,307. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

