BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.92.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.96. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$11.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

