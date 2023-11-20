Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.58.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.66 on Thursday. Workday has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $259,080,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.