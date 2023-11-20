Assura (LON:AGR) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Assura Price Performance

Assura stock opened at GBX 45.58 ($0.56) on Thursday. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.25 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Assura Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

Assura Company Profile

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 722 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £324.90 ($398.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,409 shares of company stock worth $62,652. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

