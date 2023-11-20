Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,510,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

