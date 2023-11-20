Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £318.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,712.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,778.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,919.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.18. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,300 ($28.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 47 ($0.58) dividend. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,637.17%.

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.33), for a total value of £39,273 ($48,229.15). 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

