Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 123 ($1.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
