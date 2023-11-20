Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 123 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

MRK stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.12) on Thursday. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.03 million, a PE ratio of 2,287.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Marks Electrical Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.