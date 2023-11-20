JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 780

Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.09) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 885 ($10.87) to GBX 890 ($10.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Investec cut Informa to a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.52) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.02).

INF opened at GBX 749 ($9.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 588.20 ($7.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 788.40 ($9.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 727.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 724.13.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

