Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,510 ($18.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.39) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 1,600 ($19.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.43) to GBX 1,626 ($19.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570.17 ($19.28).

Get Entain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entain

Entain Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Entain

Entain stock opened at GBX 855.80 ($10.51) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 964.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 833.80 ($10.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.61). The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,031.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £145,534.84 ($178,723.86). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.