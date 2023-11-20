Origin Enterprises’ (OGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.02) target price on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.34 ($0.04) on Thursday. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

