Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).
Read Our Latest Analysis on QQ
QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.4 %
QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.