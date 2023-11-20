Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 322 ($3.95) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

