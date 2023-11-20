Birkenstock Holding plc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 20th (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, November 20th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. During Birkenstock’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Price Performance

About Birkenstock

NYSE:BIRK opened at $41.79 on Monday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

