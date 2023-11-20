La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 20th (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 20th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
La Rosa Price Performance
La Rosa stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.53.
La Rosa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La Rosa
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.