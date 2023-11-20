Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPXXU opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Chanos & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

