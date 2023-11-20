Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MHC.UN opened at C$20.62 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.76 and a one year high of C$26.82.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

