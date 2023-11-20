Royal Bank of Canada Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HR.UN

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.47 and a 52-week high of C$13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.89.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.