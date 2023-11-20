CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$0.80

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
