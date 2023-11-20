CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$0.80

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The company has a market cap of C$308.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.