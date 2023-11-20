Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CHE.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

