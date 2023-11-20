Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CHE.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.64.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

