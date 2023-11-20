BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.23.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.0 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock opened at C$54.19 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.61%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.