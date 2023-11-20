Raymond James Lowers EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.43.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQB

EQB Trading Up 0.1 %

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB stock opened at C$74.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a 12 month low of C$53.19 and a 12 month high of C$84.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.