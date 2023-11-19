Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 199,944 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $184,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,361,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,131,379. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

