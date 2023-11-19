Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,474 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $275.75. 2,604,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day moving average is $280.79. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

