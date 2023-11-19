Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

