Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 13,386,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

