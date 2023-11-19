Gabelli Funds LLC Has $56 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 13,386,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

