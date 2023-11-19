ProShare Advisors LLC Has $244.32 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $244,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 331,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 22,991,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

