Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

AVGO traded up $18.18 on Friday, hitting $977.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,349. The company has a market cap of $403.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $511.00 and a 12-month high of $983.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.77.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

