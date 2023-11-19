Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,001 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $602.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

