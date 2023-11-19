Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after buying an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.79. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

