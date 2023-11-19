Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. 27,082,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,586,170. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

