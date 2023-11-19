Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 100,365 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,365 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $151,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,919,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,289. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

