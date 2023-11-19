O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $968.55. The stock had a trading volume of 418,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,267. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $931.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $934.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

