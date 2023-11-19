ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 55,156 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Automatic Data Processing worth $258,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.39. 1,664,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

