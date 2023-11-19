ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 51,774 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,774 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Linde worth $211,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LIN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.88. 1,542,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,705. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $411.08. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

