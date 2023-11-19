QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,084. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

