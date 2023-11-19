Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $462.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

