Payden & Rygel Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,588. The company has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

