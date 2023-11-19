Trust Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9 %

Broadcom stock traded up $18.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $977.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,349. The company has a market cap of $403.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $868.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $838.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.00 and a 52 week high of $983.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

