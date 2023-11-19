Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.06. The company had a trading volume of 666,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,760. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

