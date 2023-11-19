International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

