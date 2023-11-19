Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $101,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 97.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,080,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.