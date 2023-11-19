Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,102 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Prologis worth $209,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

