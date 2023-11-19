ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Atmos Energy worth $177,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. 1,112,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,329. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.