Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 149,075 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,075 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $573,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.30. 142,766,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,865,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

