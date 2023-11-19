Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.30. 142,766,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,865,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.70. The company has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

