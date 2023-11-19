ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $183,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 112,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $57.37. 10,136,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,529. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

