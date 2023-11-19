Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.56. 7,238,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $464.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.19.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

