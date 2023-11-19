Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,856 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

