Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $411.08. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

