Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 41 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.69. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $411.08.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

